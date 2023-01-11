SEBRING — It’s hard to believe that 12 years have gone by since the Tanglewood Art League began its Art Exhibition & Sale. Over the years, Tanglewood Art League has awarded thousands of dollars to deserving art students at South Florida State College.
Each year a theme is chosen for the event. This year is no different. This year’s theme is “America,” which organizers thought would be quite fitting for this time in history. Come celebrate this wonderful country with a talented group of artists and photographers.