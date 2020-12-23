SEBRING — Despite the shut-downs and other problems associated with COVID-19, the Tanglewood Community spent the year collecting money for the Heartland Food Bank, their fifth year donating directly to the Food Bank. Since they could not hold their usual activities this year to raise money, they put out a collection jar during the months of April, July and November, and the response of the residents was astounding!
On Dec. 9, Tanglewood residents who spearheaded collection efforts presented food bank representatives with checks and cash totaling $12,670 for the November collection; and when added to other gifts made throughout the year from jar collections, Hometown America, the Tanglewood Church and the bingo club brings the grand total for 2020 to $24,070!
Needless to say, at a time when record numbers of people are having difficulty putting food on the table, these gifts were greatly needed and very much appreciated.
“Thank you Tanglewood residents and Hometown America for your extraordinary generosity in supporting your local food bank,” said the Heartland Food Bank. “The needy residents of Highlands County will be blessed.”