When you are feeling a little stressed or needing to just relax, you may want to try Lisa Thacker’s method using the art of painting, or maybe use the art of clowning, like our local Toby Clown Esther “Loopy Lane” Lane. Thacker asked Lane if she could do a portrait of “Loopy Lane.” Lane said “yes” and they became quick friends.
A photo was chosen and Thacker was quickly having fun with her art.
It is noteworthy that Thacker has Alice in Wonderland-inspired paintings of hers displayed at the Lake Placid Library.
Thacker is cashier at the Nu-Hope thrift store in Lake Placid where she has known and watched “Loopy Lane” add to her clowning personas with treasures found in the store. Thacker has helped Lane find items that help in her instruction of the Junior Joey’s. “Loopy Lane” teaches the Art of Clowning to local interested children ages 7-17. She teaches the youths character development, along with the art of puppetry, balloon animals, magic and much, much more.
“Loopy Lane” has nearly 17 years experience in clowning and shares her smiles, love and laughter as a caring clown for the Good Shepherd Hospice.
Nov. 17, 18 and 19 will be the next adult Toby’s Clown School. Call or come by Toby’s Clown Foundation Museum and School at 109 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid, 863-465-2920. The hours are Tuesday through Friday noon to 4 p.m. or Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.