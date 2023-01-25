SEBRING — Drs. Tarlika and Vinod Thakkar presented Highlands Little Theatre with a check for some much needed updates and renovations in the Thakkar Pavilion. The Thakkar Pavilion is attached to HLT and is a venue for smaller plays and events.
Jennifer Westergom, with HLT, is coordinating the renovations and upgrades with the Thakkar Foundation. “We are so thankful for the support from Drs. Tarlika and Vinod Thakkar. All of the planned changes have been approved by our board.
“The plans are for the stage to be totally renovated along with replacement of the curtains. There will be sound and tech upgrades, painting and new seating. In addition, there will be a name change to ‘Thakkar Foundation Pavilion’. We are very excited!”
Dr. Tarlika Thakkar is a retired anesthesiologist; Dr. Vinod Thakkar is a retired gastroenterologist. They are both pillars in the Highlands County medical community.
“We’ve watched the theater grow over the years,” Dr. Vinod Thakkar said. “We ran into Jen and talked about some needed renovations. We wanted the theater to grow even more and wanted to be part of it. Our Foundation is very active in the community and our children are very involved as well.”
The Thakkars have a daughter who is a healthcare attorney in Tampa and a son in Charlotte, North Carolina, who is a radiation oncologist.
“The community has served us well,” Dr. Tarlika Thakkar said. “It’s so nice to be a part of this wonderful theater and we want to give back.”
“I came to Sebring with $10 in my pocket,” Dr. Vinod Thakkar said. “We came from New Jersey on our way to West Palm Beach in the 1970’s, looking for a place to open a practice. We met with Dr. Rengard, who was with Highlands Regional Medical Center, the county hospital at that time.”
“We left Newark, New Jersey in 1978. It was cold and snowy. The plane landed in Tampa, and the warm weather was perfect. This is it! We never got to West Palm Beach. We only planned to stay five years or so and here we still are,” Dr. Tarlika Thakkar said.
The Thakkar Foundation Pavilion is used for many projects including play auditions, rehearsal space and small productions, reviewing original work and small musicals, cutting edge plays and some smaller events. The plan is to expand from three to five events per year to five to eight. The new updates will make this a premier entertainment location and a great enhancement to the main theater.
According to Westergom, the Pavilion will have some type of opening planned after completion of the renovations, which is expected around July 2023. The HLT Foundation also donated monetary funds toward the renovation project.
“Our children grew up here. They attended elementary, middle and high school here in Highlands County. This Foundation is their family legacy.”