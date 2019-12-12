SEBRING — For Thanksgiving this year, The Holy Trap Ministries was able to provided 20 families with turkeys and other food items.
“It is always great blessing to meet these families and serve our community,” the organization said. “Highlands County is a wonderful community with wonderful residents.”
The Holy Trap Ministries is gearing up for their Gifts for Children drive. They will be providing gifts for the children with an aim that every child has a gift for Christmas. “We encourage anyone who knows of a child in need to contact us, so that we may provide a gift.”
If anyone would like to provide at child’s name, donate to this event or donate to the Holy Trap Ministries, please call 863-633-0145 or visit their newly designed website at theholytrapministries.org.