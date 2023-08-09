They met in first grade at school in Wardell, Missouri. They went all through school until graduation from Wardell High School in 1962. Their senior class worked all year to raise funds to pay for their senior trip by bus to Florida. That senior trip was to change the lives of Paul Thompson and his future wife, Donna Canoy.
According to Paul “Butch” Thompson when talking about that senior trip, “That’s when we fell in love”. Paul and Donna were married in Gideon, Missouri, a small town near Wardell, on August 10, 1963. Their son, Terry, was born in June 1964, and a nephew, Charles, lived with Paul and Donna and grew up with Terry. The family moved to Florida in 1967. The boys both attended Lake Placid schools, with Terry graduating in 1982 and Charles in 1983.
The family became well-established in the Lake Placid area. They attended Lake Placid Baptist Church, where Donna worked in the church nursery caring for babies for 41 years. Of course, she ended up caring for three generations.
Butch established the Ole South Auto Salvage business in 1981, which has been continually managed by the family. This establishment, located in Venus, sits on 42 acres of property and contains at most any given time, 4,000 late model foreign and domestic cars, light trucks, vans and SUVs in a clean and well-organized facility. Butch stated that tours of the business are conducted for people from all over the world, and for local school classes, to promote understanding of how the business is run. His son, Terry, is operations manager and Terry’s wife also works in the office. Butch stated that his wife Donna also works in the office. It is and has always been a “family business.”
Butch stated that he has other business interests in the county, which include a citrus grove, which is managed by his nephew, Charles. He also purchased at auction the historic Pearce Homestead property located on the Kissimmee River. He stated that he has built two additional structures onto the property and has put significant improvements into the ranch home. He is proud to host festivals and tours of the property.
As they celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, it should be noted that Butch and Donna have worked “side by side” in every family venture.