Paul & Donna Thompson

Paul and Donna Thompson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

 COURTESY PHOTO

They met in first grade at school in Wardell, Missouri. They went all through school until graduation from Wardell High School in 1962. Their senior class worked all year to raise funds to pay for their senior trip by bus to Florida. That senior trip was to change the lives of Paul Thompson and his future wife, Donna Canoy.

According to Paul “Butch” Thompson when talking about that senior trip, “That’s when we fell in love”. Paul and Donna were married in Gideon, Missouri, a small town near Wardell, on August 10, 1963. Their son, Terry, was born in June 1964, and a nephew, Charles, lived with Paul and Donna and grew up with Terry. The family moved to Florida in 1967. The boys both attended Lake Placid schools, with Terry graduating in 1982 and Charles in 1983.

