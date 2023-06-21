Hi, I am Vikki Brown, and for those that don’t know, I am the manager of the Highlands County Library System. Really, just a fancy way to say I am responsible for and oversee the public library branches in Highlands County along with my coordinator of the Heartland Library Cooperative role. That coordinator role is primarily administrative (seeking grants, budgets, planning how to serve all five counties, etc.). I mention these roles because these positions require me to reflect (well, honestly in part that could just be my personality) on how far we’ve come, what we’re accomplishing now, and where we may head in the future. This article doesn’t necessarily encompass my thoughts on our tasks, but more what libraries mean to me, which is something I often reflect on professionally and personally.
For article readers that read all the Library Lines articles that library staff write, I may already have a reputation as the one that writes the most articles that talk about feelings or how I feel about things. In truth, this article will be no different.
Why is that? I am not entirely sure, but in my very inexpert opinion, feeling things, and possibly deeply, is important to one’s self. Allowing yourself to be in touch with and feel emotions is something I find to be most healing and entirely self-compassionate. I also believe that it allows us (or at least me) to feel and experience the world in a deep, magical way.
My best example is that many of us love music and we don’t just simply like the beat or think the lyrics sound nice. Some devour music because it speaks to their soul. The combination of the instruments, lyrics, vocal talent, and rhythm of the song creates an unexplainable feeling or connection inside of us ... in essence, we feel that song deeply in our spirit. It is a whole experience for us.
This song example is the same for those that connect to stories. The simple act of authors mixing words on a page creates a magical escape or a sense of belonging. These fictional characters feel like long-lost friends that we meet again each time we read the book or series.
I think this sense of connection to something beyond us can be found in many places, like video game stories and characters or movie/television shows. Relating to someone else ensures we don’t always feel alone.
I am sure by now you are thinking, why is she sharing all of this with us? It really isn’t because I want to talk about mushy feelings all the time, although I don’t mind it. It’s because public libraries provide that. In a time or world where people can feel alone, marginalized, or ignored, public libraries are places that provide access to all these things and more. Public libraries support and love all individuals — not despite or in spite of — but BECAUSE!
● BECAUSE differences are special
● BECAUSE uniqueness is appreciated
● BECAUSE cultures are worth learning about
● BECAUSE sometimes tough or uncomfortable conversations are necessary
● BECAUSE learning about another’s life experiences matters
● BECAUSE we all have a story to share that is valid, needed, and wanted
● BECAUSE the world needs more love and empathy
● BECAUSE we are all humans and all humans have something to bring to the table
Public libraries are a beacon of information, sharing, and support — all for free. Access to information, stories, and experiences should be available to all because all deserve to learn and grow. All deserve to be able to experience a song, a character, a story, or a world deeply. All deserve to feel a little (or a lot) of magic and wonder in their lives.
In my mind, libraries are the table with seats for everyone, making a place for all to bring something to it.
Sitting at our table is easy and many of you already are there. For those wanting to know, here’s how you can support and/or enjoy libraries for yourself. Borrow materials. Leave comment cards about how the staff or library is doing. Share and/or attend our events and programs on social media (you can find us on social media under the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners). Really, just do what you have been doing, which is loving the library your own way. Find your place at our table and know you are always welcome.