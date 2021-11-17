LAKE PLACID — The laughter could be heard outside Toby’s Clown School and Museum in Lake Placid on Sunday. After COVID had put a damper on graduation festivities for the previous 18 months, it was back to clowning as usual, with a graduation ceremony for seven new graduates.
“I have had the best weekend,” said Sandy “Giggles” Pelski. “We’ve done this for three days and I loved every minute of it. It’s so rewarding.”
There was a bit of understandable rust after not having a graduation ceremony in some time, so the instructors found themselves doing a bit of learning, as well.
“We had to practice skits that we haven’t done in a couple of years to teach them,” Pelski said.
While Toby’s is a staple in Highlands County it can be easy to overlook its broad appeal. Those attending classes this past weekend came from near and far, with Gary “No Knows” Hayes coming from Middleburg, New York, and Donna “Tooti Fruiti” Nester hailing from Danville, Virginia.
“I saw it online,” said Roy “Keoke” Maxwell, a relative local with just a short, four-hour jaunt from Gainesville. “I was looking for clown schools and I came down and visited and it seemed like it would be a fun place to to go. It was very comfortable environment to learn comedy and clowning arts.”
Also graduating were a couple of Sebring residents in Francis “Roxie” Rice and Keith “BoBo” Rice, along with Florida residents Jessica “Savvy” Karcher (Hobe Sound) and Andrew “Guaso’n” Bayless (North Reddington Beach).
Pelski has been on both sides of the clown classroom.
“I was in the first class 35 years ago, and I’ve been loving it ever since,” she said.
She said seeing the joy on the students’ faces and the fun they have in class is extremely rewarding.
“The thing that I hear the most is that they loved every bit of it,” she said. “It’s just a feel-good thing. They loved it and we loved it.”
The next clown school will take place Feb. 18-20, 2022. Pelski has one wish for the newest graduating class.
“I want them to do everything from their heart and spread smiles, love and laughter everywhere they go.”
For more information, call 863-465-2920 or visit www.tobysclownfoundation.org