LAKE PLACID — The world renowned Toby’s Clown Foundation and Museum has graduated another class of new clowns this November. The clown school program includes makeup, history, pie throwing, bubblology, costume and physical comedy with skits and performances. In the last couple of years, Toby’s has added to their already fabulous clown curriculum. When you register for clown school you will now have guest teachers from all over the United States, actual live pie throwing and the making and artistry of bubbles, huge and small.
Alumni Binko, Gracie and Merry Weather came back to refresh their clown spirit.