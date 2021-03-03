Clown graduates Feb 2021

The newest clown graduates from Toby’s Clown School. Back row, from left: Karen Brown (Gotty Gee), Stephen Morris (Fla$hee Ca$hee) and Monica Goranson (Daisy Dollar). Front row, from left: Tina Antonucci (Dr. T.P.) and Gracie Solomon (Sunflower).

 COURTESY PHOTO

LAKE PLACID — On Sunday, Feb. 21, Toby’s Clown School graduated five new clowns. They all developed clown characters and unique costumes, while learning ballooning, face painting, magic and skit development during their three-day course. They are now ready to spread smiles, love and laughter to everyone they meet.

For information about the American Clown Museum and School, call 863-465-2920. The hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The next clown class will be held in November with dates to be announced. The clowns are holding a gigantic yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Clown House, 109 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. They are accepting a variety of donated furniture, clothing, household goods, tools, etc. that they can sell. Please drop them off during business hours.