LAKE PLACID — Tomoka Heights is an “Over 55” residential community in Lake Placid. The residents are from all over the United States, Canada and other countries. They support the town of Lake Placid in many ways, including providing scholarships for Lake Placid High School Seniors. Fourteen $1,000 scholarships were funded through activities designated to raise money to support both academic and vocational/trades goals of students.
This year, the goal to provide vocational and trades scholarships was enhanced by generous donations of $5,000 from Black & Veatch, the construction company that built the Duke Solar Farm, and $2,500 from Duke Energy. The vocational and trades scholarships were funded jointly by Tomoka Heights, Black & Veatch and Duke Energy. Tomoka Heights paid for eight academic scholarships and one vocational/trade scholarship. Black & Veatch and Duke combined paid for five vocational/trade scholarships. There are carry-over funds remaining for next year’s vocational/trades students.
Selecting the winners of these scholarships was painfully difficult because all of the applicants had impressive accomplishments, dedicated community service and clearly developed goals. They represented Lake Placid High School and their families well.
The winners of the Tomoka Heights Academic Scholarships for $1,000 are David Barajas, Zuleica Cortes, Rachel Gallegos, Ivy Main, Jasmine Main, Fatima Martinez, Claire Phypers and Molly Tunning.
The winners of the Tomoka Heights Vocational and Trades Scholarships for $1,000 are Yamila Bailey, Montana James, Jace Johnston, Emiley Meisenheimer, Melanie Osorio and Layton Sapp.
Tomoka Heights wishes them joy in their accomplishments and perseverance in their challenges as they pursue their goals!