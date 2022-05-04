LAKE PLACID — During the 2022 Lake Placid High School Senior Awards and Scholarships Assembly, 15 Tomoka Heights $1,000 scholarships were awarded to deserving students from Scholarship Committee members Dr. Majel Bowerman and Dr. Judy Dyer. The scholarships were funded through activities and donations that were designated to raise money supporting both academic and vocational/technical goals of graduating students.
Selecting the winners of these scholarships was difficult because all the applicants had impressive accomplishments, dedicated community service, and clearly developed goals. Appreciation was expressed to the LPHS staff and to the students’ families for their support.
Earning Academic Scholarships were: Leah Addison, Amaya Biven, Lake Goodwin, Hanadi Haifa, Evan Hutzenlaub, Caidence Lingenfelter, Mia Melendez, Meredith Shin, Casen Simmons, James Swaford and Emily Tunning.
Earning Vocational Scholarships were: Alex Antunez, Julissa Centeno, Azha Holden and Madison Richard.