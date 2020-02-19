AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance offers a Saturday Series of drawing classes, by internationally award winning artist Beverly Marshall, for beginning and intermediate artists.
Beginning drawing class
Classes take place from 2:15-3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 29, March 7 and 14, at The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
Beginning Drawing Classes for ages 13 and up.
The course of four, weekly, 90-minute classes teach different techniques in shading, the importance of light and dark areas, how to break down an image and how to control a pencil to achieve different levels of detail and contrast, whether it be people, animals or landscapes.
Cost for five week course including supplies is $120. HCA members save 10%.
Intermediate drawing class
This is a class for artists who have had some previous experience in pencil drawing. Students will build on their existing skills.and learn more advance levels of how to shade, pencil control and different techniques in shading. Attention will be paid to detail and contrast to bring more realism in the drawing. Students will also learn how to scale a drawing up or down. The class focus will be on animals and will use a grid method.
Classes take place from 4–5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 29, March 7 and 14.
Cost for five week course including supplies is $120. HCA members save 10%.
For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Gaylin at 863-414-1578 or mothomas@embarqmail.com.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501 © (3) not-for-profit organization dedicated enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.