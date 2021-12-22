VFW 4300 partners with HCSO for toy drive

SEBRING — VFW Post 4300, their Auxiliary and Riders organizations, collected toys and bicycles for need families this holiday season. The organizations, led by VFW Post 4300 Commander Greg Snyder, Auxiliary President Marsha Kimball and Riders President Jim Stumpo, received donations of toys from their members, Atonement Lutheran Church of Sebring and Marshalls. They also received a donation of 21 bicycles all from a single donor.
Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office COPS Unit — Sgt. Jason Mulligan, deputy Paul Finneran and deputy Brandon Wells — picked up the donations on Dec. 17 to be distributed to families in need. With help from their own deputies and leaders in the community, the COPS Unit identified families and children that were in need. HCSO alone distributed to over 150 families in Highlands County.