SEBRING — VFW Post 4300 visited Sebring Middle School and Sebring High School last week to award this year’s winners of the Patriot’s Pen award and the Voice of Democracy award. Patriot’s Pen is an essay contest for students grades 6-8 that has students express their views on a particular patriotic theme in a 300-400 word essay. Voice of Democracy is for students grades 9-12 and requires a patriotic-themed recorded essay.
The 2021 theme for the Patriot’s Pen award was “How can I be a good American?” First place was awarded to Maralena Boothe, who received $100. Second place went to Jamarech Weston, who received $75. Third place was awarded to Isabella Hovenstine, who received $50. All three students were from Karen Perez’s class.
The Voice of Democracy first place award was given to Sebring High School student Isabelle Violette, who received $100. This year’s theme was “America, where do I go from here?”
All four awards were presented to the students by VFW Post 4300 Commander Greg Schneider.