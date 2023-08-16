The VFW Post 4300 in Sebring had a surprise visit from County Commissioner Don Elwell and his two sons, Andrew and Matthew. “They arrived on Friday night to help with the pizza night at the VFW,” said Harry Stewart of VFW Post 4300. “All three said it was a lot of fun but it was hard work as well. They finished the night with their special deep dish pizza. For those that had the opportunity to taste, they said it was very good. We hope that they will return again.”
Elwell said that it was “an absolute thrill to be ‘guest chefs’ at the VFW.” A few months back, Elwell attended a dedication for the Post’s new van for their Honor Guard. It was there that he noticed they served pizza every Friday. He asked if they would be interested in allowing him and his sons to volunteer and help serve one night.
“They were very excited to have us help out,” Elwell said.
“We helped prepare 30-35 of ‘their’ pizzas, doing our best to not mess them up too badly. As a surprise, we prepared and brought the components and equipment for us to make and cook one of ‘our’ homemade pizzas,” Elwell said.
Elwell and his twin sons prepared a giant, authentic 16-inch Chicago deep dish pizza. Elwell said it took 45 minutes to cook and weighed just over nine pounds.
“I’ve been working on this recipe for many years, but this was our first-ever public tasting,” Elwell said. “We served 16 free slices to members of the VFW to sample, and we were delighted that they enjoyed it.”
Andrew Elwell said he had a lot of fun helping out. “I didn’t know what to expect, but everyone was really friendly and made it easy for us to help out,” Andrew said. “It was a lot more fun than I thought it would be when Dad first brought it up.”
Matthew Elwell said he was nervous at first, but the folks at the VFW made it easy for them. “I was honored to give back a little to those who have given so much of themselves for all of us.”
Andrew and Matthew, 22, both attend the University of South Florida (USF) and are working on their bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.
“Any chance that I have to make a positive difference for our county’s veterans, I’m all in,” Don Elwell said. “The folks at the VFW were awesome, and very accommodating to the rookie pizza guys.”
Elwell added that if they were to hear about another group of veterans in the county that has a pizza night, they might decide to help out again. “If they’re hurting for amateur volunteers, we might just do this again soon.”
VFW Post 4300 makes pizzas every Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m., along with music every Friday as well.
“Almost every pizza night there are two or three of the Honor Guard that helps out also,” Stewart said. “It is a fun night for most as the ‘pizza’ crew puts out some 50 to 85 pizzas in that short two hours. Even during the summer they average around 50 pizzas per night.”