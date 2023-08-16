The VFW Post 4300 in Sebring had a surprise visit from County Commissioner Don Elwell and his two sons, Andrew and Matthew. “They arrived on Friday night to help with the pizza night at the VFW,” said Harry Stewart of VFW Post 4300. “All three said it was a lot of fun but it was hard work as well. They finished the night with their special deep dish pizza. For those that had the opportunity to taste, they said it was very good. We hope that they will return again.”

Elwell said that it was “an absolute thrill to be ‘guest chefs’ at the VFW.” A few months back, Elwell attended a dedication for the Post’s new van for their Honor Guard. It was there that he noticed they served pizza every Friday. He asked if they would be interested in allowing him and his sons to volunteer and help serve one night.

