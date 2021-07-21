BRADENTON — A reception to honor John E. Vawter Sr. of Sebring as the elected Senior Vice-Commander of the Florida Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Honor Degree Military Order of the Cootie, was held at VFW Post 10141 in Bradenton. Representatives from VFW Palmetto Post 2488, Sarasota VFW Post 3233 and Sebring VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard were in attendance.
The event was hosted by VFW Post 10141 Commander Bob Muhihauser, co-hosted by VFW Post 3233 Sarasota Elwood Schiffman and Robert Greene, Quarter Master PT 17 of Bradenton.
The VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard were represented by Co-Captains Mike Rogers, John Geddis and Harry Stewart.