SEBRING — Santa and his helpers were busy at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4300 in Sebring on Friday, Dec. 11. In keeping with tradition, the Post and Auxiliary purchased gifts so underprivileged children in the area will have something under the tree on Christmas morning.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies collected the gifts. They will be distributing them in the communities they serve.
“We are honored to serve our Veterans and our community,” said Auxiliary President Kelly Berdick. “We can’t thank the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department enough for their help with this this annual program.”
Post Commander Dale Barnes added, “Post 4300 is proud to serve our veterans, as well as the community as a whole. At this time of year, we are especially grateful we can put a smile on the face of a child who is our future.”