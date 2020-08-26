Jack and Peggy Wagner are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
The couple was married on Aug. 26, 1950, by Rev. Donald Wood at the College Ave. Baptist Church in Annapolis, Maryland. As residents of Florida for 66 years, they raised a son, Jack Wagner II who, with wife Bari, are the parents of four children, two girls, two boys. Jack and Peggy are great-grandparents of 14 great-grandchildren, 6 girls, 8 boys.
Jack and Peggy are of Baptist faith and are proud of all their family and are very happy for the many years that they have been blessed in this marriage.
“We thank Jesus for coming into our lives,” the couple said. “And for his guidance, and we thank him for our celebration. We are truly blessed.”