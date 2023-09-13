Wainetta Holmes has been chosen Elk of the Month for September 2023. Her love for the Elks, Sebring Lodge #1529, and its members has no limits. Holmes was the Lodge’s First Lady in 2011-2012 when her husband Dick was the Exalted Ruler and she “represented our Lodge with grace, laughter, and sincerity.” She served as the Exalted Ruler for two years (2021-2022 and 2022-2023), and had a profound impact in the Lodge’s success.
Volunteerism is a great way to stay active and reduce stress. With this in mind, she should be in excellent health, volunteering throughout the years as bartender, running Charity Bingo, working special events, working in the dining room; and as a Past Exalted Ruler, she attends all meetings and is currently working on the committee for the annual golf tournament. When not working, she enjoys all the social benefits of the Lodge.