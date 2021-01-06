SEBRING — Ken Wheeler has been chosen Sebring 1529 Elk of the Month for January 2021. As the Sebring Elks are looking to relocate, he and his wife Jean have spent many hours looking for options regarding, renovating existing buildings, leasing on short term and buying land to build. He has used this experience and talents to give the Building Committee information that will help them decide what path to take.
Ken was born in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada. His parents moved to the United States when he was five years old and he is a naturalized U.S. citizen. He was raised on a dairy farm in northeast New York state and is the oldest of 10 children. He has a B.S. degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering and is a licensed Professional Engineer in New York and Florida. He worked for several small counties in both states and retired from Hardee County on May 1, 2020 where he was the Public Works Director and County Engineer.
Ken and his wife Jean moved to Florida in 2003 and to Sebring in 2005 from Ocala. They have been married 46 years, have a son and daughter who are both married and have four grandchildren. In his retirement, Ken has built several pieces of wood furniture and is presently working on restoration of a 1951 F1 Ford pickup truck. With more free time in retirement, he looks forward to becoming more involved with the Elks.