Music - Songs of the Summer

Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 23, 2022. Wallen’s “Last Night” is one of AP’s contenders for song of the summer.

 JOHN LOCHER/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sun is shining, the beach is calling, and school is out: It’s time to prepare the song of the summer.

Often, there’s a clear champion: In 2017, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” was unavoidable. In 2019, Lil Nas X’s ubiquitous “Old Town Road” foretold future superstardom. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” did the same in 2021. But that’s not always the case.

Recommended for you