LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club was recognized at the recent General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Florida convention in Orlando for their 75 years of service to the Federation. The Club was started here in Lake Placid in 1928 but didn’t join the Federation until 1946.
Those being honored included past presidents Elaine Adellman (2006-2008) and Sally Kinsey (2018-2020), current President Barbara Packard (2020-2022), past presidents Jeanne Johnson (2008-2010), Becky Ludacer (1998-2000) and Kay Healey (2002-2004).