SEBRING — The local movement of Women in Action was officially launched last week in a Grand Event at the Florida Barn Weddings and Events. The movement was created to help and encourage local small businesses, empower them and give them the resources and tools to continuing pursuing their goals. “In Women in Action,” said Lett Perez, member of the Women in Action Committee. “We stand by our mission which is ‘Empower one another through increased resources and opportunities provided by others, for the purpose of uplifting and encouraging all women with the ability to achieve their goals.’”
Founded by Amelia Duran, local realtor and property manager, the Committee is composed of Kristin Miner, owner of The Bee Lady LLC and the Sponsor Coordinator of WIA; Lillie Barrera, the Secretary of WIA; Grechell Aguilar, owner of Grechell Photographics and official WIA photographer; Lett Perez, owner of Gaile Headbands and More and Content Creator and Marketing of WIA; Cassandra Valenzuela, Events Coordinator of WIA; and Jessica Perez, owner of ME CPA and the Bookkeeper and Accountant of WIA.
The event at Florida Barn Weddings and Events had several speakers including Lisa Lovett, director of Choices; Khadija Romney, owner of Planning a Better You; Tia Tatem, CEO of Tatems Tax and Financial Services and Sol Figueroa, Registered Dietitian. In between speakers, the Committee raffled three baskets with items donated by local small businesses.
The event was well-planned; social distancing was practiced; and food, refreshers and dessert were provided thanks to different donations from Alan Jay, Sophie’s Café and others.
The community donated items for babies and moms-to be that were given to Choices Family Resource Center. “Our next event will be in March, and we are seeking local businesses that would like to take part and sponsor future events,” said Perez. For more information about Women in Action, the community can reach out to Amelia Duran at 863-446-0578.