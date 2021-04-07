SEBRING — Women in Action and the Women in Action Committee hosted their second community event on Saturday, March 20, at the Island View Restaurant at Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring. There, the group celebrated International Women’s Day with their event theme of “Walking with Purpose.”
This event consisted of a panel of three speakers that each shared their testimonies of what it meant to “Walk with Purpose.” The speakers were Maylene Candelario from Intercessor and Watchmen; Chantel Gilmore, ambassador for the Sebring Chamber of Commerce and the owner of Newly Inspired You! boutique; and Executive Director of Hope Haven Transitional Housing Leslie Behm. Women in Action will be donating a portion of the money received from the event to Hope Haven Transitional Housing.
In between speakers, there were raffle drawings of prizes that were gifted from our local businesses. We had the pleasure of hosting several women-owned small businesses that came out to advertise and sell their products: Gaile Headbands and More, Classy Chic Boss Nails, Bloom Creations Shop, Fashion Effect, R+F Consultant and Sweet Lavender.
Women in Action would like to thank their local sponsors, Lani’s Rentals, Sealed with a X, LLC and C&C Landscaping and Property Services, LLC for their contribution towards making this event such a success.
Women in Action, as well as their sponsors and vendors, are very thankful for all of the ladies that assisted. There have been many compliments and feedback received from the attendees such as “exceeded my expectations,” “amazing experience” and “empowering!” The Committee want to encourage more women from the community to join their rapidly growing movement. You can follow Women in Action on social media for more updates regarding future events. Check out their Facebook page, Women in Action or on Instagram, womeninactionllc.
The group’s next event will be in May, and they are seeking local businesses that would like to participate or even sponsor future events. For more information about this, the community can reach out to Amelia Duran at 863-446-0578 or Kristin Miners at 863-873-4623.