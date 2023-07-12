On Thursday, June 29, the Rev. Laura M. White Women of Purpose of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, along with Heartland Core Wellness’ Aisha Alayande, hosted a workshop titled “Healthy Beginnings for A Healthy Pregnancy – You, Your Family, Our Community” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The free informative workshop aimed to shed light on three critical aspects of pregnancy: The Effects of Marijuana, Fatherhood Involvement and the Impact of Mental Health and Pregnancy. The event was well attended with approximately 50 community members. Presenters included Mildred Smith BSN, RN of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. church — Health Promotion Plan in the Black Community; Raymond Clay, T.E.A.M. Dad (fatherhood coach); Corinne Adams LMHC, Best Behavioral Solutions — Mental Health and Pregnancy; and via Zoom Amy Ronshausen, executive director of Drug Free America Foundation.