SEBRING — Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church and its pastor, Rev. Willie Hayes Sr., are proud to announce that Tavara Moate has been selected as the recipient of the $500 Rev. Laura M. White “Women of Purpose” Adult Scholarship.
Moate grew up in Sebring. On Dec. 13, Moate graduated from Valencia College in Orlando where she received her A.A. degree. She plans to enter nursing school at Herzing University in January of 2023 in pursuit of a ASN in nursing and then eventually a BSN.
Moate wrote in her essay, ”Nursing is so incredible unique and selfless in that what we do every single day is care for people who are at their most vulnerable moments. There is a special place in a nurse’s heart that draws them and brings us all together, a binding character trait. I am determined to be the best nurse I can be, to be a person of assurance for the patient, to be confident in my skills and abilities and most importantly to be the patient’s advocate and champion for their health and well-being.”
Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church is at 870 MLK Jr. Blvd. in Sebring.