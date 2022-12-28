'Women of Purpose' scholarship winner 2022

From left: Rev. Willie Hayes Sr.; Tavara Moate, scholarship recipient; and Sis. Mildred Brown, Women of Purpose coordinator.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church and its pastor, Rev. Willie Hayes Sr., are proud to announce that Tavara Moate has been selected as the recipient of the $500 Rev. Laura M. White “Women of Purpose” Adult Scholarship.

Moate grew up in Sebring. On Dec. 13, Moate graduated from Valencia College in Orlando where she received her A.A. degree. She plans to enter nursing school at Herzing University in January of 2023 in pursuit of a ASN in nursing and then eventually a BSN.

