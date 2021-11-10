LAKE PLACID — Giant scale models of World War II ships will set sail from the Military Sea Services Museum, homeported in Sebring, early Thursday morning bound for Lake Placid. USS Enterprise will be escorted by USS Samuel B. Roberts down U.S. 27 to the Veterans Day Parade that kicks off at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month this week. The rally point for the parade is behind the Gate station at U.S. 27 and Dal Hall Blvd. The parade route will go west on Interlake Blvd., north on Main Street and east on Dall Hall Blvd. All veterans are invited to join the parade in their own vehicles and are asked to display an American flag.
There are more than 20,000 veterans in Highlands County, so it is hoped many will participate. No registration required. Just show up and join in per the Highlands County Veterans Council. Veterans Day honors all who have served in any branch of the Armed Forces. After the parade, the Big E and Sammy B return to the Military Sea Services Museum, 1402 Roseland Ave. at the corner of Kenilworth Blvd., a mile east of Sebring High School. Visit this free museum, “Where history comes alive.”