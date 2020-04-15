AVON PARK — It’s hard to find something to smile about in these days of “social distancing” and stay at home orders. Driving past the yard at 195 E. Camphor Street brings a smile to your face. Even though they are not living plants, the abundance of bright yellow sunflowers brightens the day. The sunflowers are what attracted us to the yard, but taking a longer look, many living plants were noticed.
Sylvia Reyes has used many containers for her plantings. Red, pink and purple geraniums flourish in their ornamental clay pots. Yellow and red crown of thorns blooms happily in other pots. A dense plant of bleeding heart overflows its container. A fence is lined with jatropha, hibiscus and arboricola trinette. A yellow-painted bicycle holds a cyclamen plant in its’ basket. A white table holds a water pitcher filled with sunflowers. Trellises hold dipladenia, birdhouses and watering cans.
A container of baby tears sits in the center of a grouping of pygmy date palms. The yard is fronted by a precisely trimmed privet hedge that bears an abundance of blackberries. An arbor in the center of the hedge welcomes you to the yard.
A bench with painted sunflowers sits on the front porch, banked by containers of impatiens and arrow leafed philodendron. Other plants in the yard include a white curly leafed plumeria, canna lilies, lavender, allamanda, Mexican petunia, amaryllis, yesterday-today and tomorrow, dwarf vinca, fire bush and desert rose.
The Avon Park Founders Garden Club presented the April Yard of the Month Award to Sylvia Reyes. Drive by her home and get a Rey(es) of sunshine and a smile.