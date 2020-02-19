AVON PARK — The word that best describes the yard at 17 N. Rosewood is “impressive.”
Brilliant red leaves of the Hawaiian Ti plant surround a beautiful old oak tree in the front yard. The three regal Bismarck palms with silvery gray leaves are equally as impressive. The couple who own the home are impressive as well. Dan and Wilma Lee moved to their home four years ago. When they planted the palms they were approximately four feet tall. Now they are over 10 feet tall.
The Ti plants started out as small plants, but by cutting them and re-planting the cuttings, they have grown to make a solid surround for the oak tree. Driving across Main Street you can see the bright red leaves when you look down Rosewood. A bed along the walkway to the house includes begonias and a very healthy and large geranium with deep green leaves and bright red flowers.
A large pot holds a large leafed crown of thorns. A row of podocarpus runs across the front of the house. The couple planted two royal palms and a foxtail palm which have grown to be taller than the house. A bed with a variety of roses lies between the two royal palms. Tall Mexican petunias form a border along the south property line. Other plants in the front and side yard include tibichina, pentas, yellow trumpet flower, hibiscus, varigated schefflera, corn plant, loropetulum and calla lily.
In the back yard, a row of red bouganvillea covers the fence at the property line. Other plants in the back include yellow and red shrimp plants, curly leafed croton, stag horn fern, bromilliads, pineapple, rosemary, coleus, impatiens and avocado. A plant that comes from Quatamala has leaves that can be eaten and have a salty taste. A plant with stalks similar to bamboo, called an insulin plant produces orange flowers, and whose leaves can be brewed into a tea beneficial to diabetics.
The Avon Park Founders Garden Club presented the Lees with the Yard of the Month Award for their impressive job in improving their landscape.
To nominate a yard for the Yard of the Month Award or for information about the Founders Garden Club phone 863-452-1927.