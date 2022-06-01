Youth gardening at the library

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Garden Club’s Youth Gardening Committee met to do some “planning and planting” at the Lake Placid Memorial Library on May 18 at 10 a.m. Karen Denning, Mary Flummer, Jennifer Marsh, Laura Krumm and Chairperson Carol Lambert pitched in to plant a box of donated bromeliads (thanks to Stephanie Moreo and Janet Earnshaw) and also a box of donated caladium bulbs (thanks to Bates Caladiums), provided by Sharon Diaz.
All planting was accomplished in an hour.
The second annual floral arranging class will be held in April 2023. There will be one class for parent and child and one class for adults only. Carol Lambert will be contacting Lakeview Christian School and Montessori School about arranging some activities with their students.
If you see an interesting activity on the internet, try experimenting with it and then share at the Sept. 21 meeting.