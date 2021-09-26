SEBRING — The Board of County Commissioners has approved a $20.6 million spending plan to make use of Highlands County’s $20.6 million share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Two big items on the tentative “road map” spending plan are sewer extensions and improved broadband internet access. A $1 million project to expand sewer lines down to George Boulevard would facilitate a $2.8 million expansion of the Emergency Operations Center, also on the list, to provide better room for personnel during emergency activations.
The county can’t do that with the building on septic service.
A $4.5 million item would start to improve broadband internet access in the county, one project at a time, and another $1.25 million item would improve it in Spring Lake, specifically. However, as told by Highlands County Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber, the county will ultimately need 10 to 20 times more funds to insure all the county gets high-speed internet.
“This just gets us started,” Barber said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck argued to put more funds toward sewers as a critical piece of economic development infrastructure. However, commissioners in general argued that both sewers and internet would bring more business and assist businesses already in the county, as well as assist workers, students and retirees to do more online, as they have done since the start of the pandemic.
During their meeting, the Board chose Commissioner Chris Campbell, District 5, as their “Champion of Broadband” liaison to work with local companies to provide this service.
In all, the Highlands County ARPA plan puts approximately $2.5 million toward revenue replacement, said County Administrator Randy Vosburg, and the remaining $18.1 million toward various projects deemed most likely to fit the rules and spirit of the funding act, as ranked with help from Government Services Group (GSG) consultants.
Funds must be encumbered by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, said GSG Senior Consultant Joseph Sheets.
When Barber, Sheets and Vosburg presented the plan, they said they had already removed “high risk” requests that might not pass an audit or be too difficult to administer. Unlike the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Sheets said, ARPA will last many years and require local governments to account for every single dollar.
“The CARES Act was a jolt to the heart of the communities,” Sheets said. “This is the IV drip.”
Cities and counties are getting $65 billion in total, Sheets said. States will get $195 billion, national capital projects will get $10 billion and tribal governments will get $26 billion.
Highlands County’s share, in two payments, totals $20.6 million. Sheets recommended holding back 10%-15% as a reserve against new needs coming up. Commissioners talked about what they might cut to get that reserve until Barber said that bids on projects would probably come in lower than budgeted.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked why the plan deleted a $4 million item to set up septage treatment. Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said a private company in Lake Placid is working on setting up a collection site, and the City of Avon Park is working on improvements to its septage collection. Barber suggested that the state may also have grants for that, as the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is trying to move people away from septic tanks.
Another notable item on the list is a $1.66 million dispatch console upgrade. Vosburg explained that the backup dispatch center, activated every time someone got sick with COVID-19, has outmoded equipment. The proposal is to move the current equipment into the backup location, and redo the main location with new equipment.
Other notable items on the list include:
- A $5 million hurricane shelter and civic center, which Tuck suggested putting on vacant land off South George Boulevard, convenient to U.S. 98 and State Road 66.
- A $300,000 expansion of the Road & Bridge Department main office and a $100,000 expansion of the Road & Bridge main facility to ensure workers can remain socially distanced when needed.
- A $250,000 COVID master plan for the Highlands County Jail to help ensure that inmates can remain socially distanced, especially in the relatively small infirmary. Another Sheriff’s Office item is a $159,000 body scanner to reduce the need for close proximity during booking and intake.
- A $175,000 series of library upgrades to improve outreach and operations, since many people had no other internet access when libraries closed.
- A $125,000 remodeling of the Highlands County Government Annex to ensure Development Services and related offices can stay open with social distancing in a pandemic.
Vosburg also mentioned $62,648 for a drive-through at the Highlands County Health Department, $45,590 to improve the mail-in elections process and $6,500 to help the Veterans Services Office continue outreach for veterans during the pandemic.
Vosburg pointed out that many items like the mail-in ballot improvements, whether in the ARPA plan or not, are necessary and will still have to get funded one or another.