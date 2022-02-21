SEBRING — Highlands County’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) projects are moving forward.
Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber said they still comply under federal officials’ final ruling on ARPA allocations. The only change, Barber said, was removing a $250,000 request for a master plan for the Highlands County Jail. If the county kept that item in the list, she said, it would have to report back to federal auditors on the entire $10 million jail improvement project.
“It’s just a smart move to take that line item out,” Barber said.
Instead, the $250,000 allocation has been redirected for a generator for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Highlands County’s APRA Project Manager Lance Marine said the jail needs a generator to keep air-conditioners in the closed-up building running during a power outage.
Marine told commissioners that, out of the county’s $20.5-million ARPA allocation, $1.9 million has already been encumbered and has been $170,000 spent.
The county has signed an agreement with the Spring Lake Improvement District to put $1.25 million toward setting up high-speed internet service in the rural subdivision. The county is also working with the City of Sebring to provide sewer lines through a $1 million ARPA-fund project, to George Boulevard, which is expected to facilitate the $2.8 million expansion of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
The sewer project, Marine said, is moving forward with the city’s engineer looking at plans, and communication between the city and county about where to put the lines. He said the next task will be putting together an interlocal agreement.
Marine said the county has spent $159,000 on a jail body scanner, which is set up and running. It gives deputies some separation from incoming inmates, measures body temperature and uses less radiation than similar equipment.
Marine said that Highlands County Health Department Director Shane Lockwood said he doesn’t need an overhang for drive-up testing and vaccination lines, which will free up some funds out of that $62,648.
At the last meeting, commissioners asked staff to examine possibilities to use $5 million on a new hurricane shelter location or upgrades to an existing shelter. They are still looking at that, Marine said. Also, the county broadband internet project, a $1.25-million project, right now has the Highlands County Economic Development doing analysis for strategy.
Marine said the county has ordered all the equipment for the Consolidated 911 Dispatch console upgrade, a $1.66-million project to put new equipment at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, move the existing equipment to the EOC and then divest of the out-of-date equipment there.
There is a back-order of equipment, Marine said, but that’s the only hiccup.
The Road and Bridge Department, with $300,000 and $100,000 allocations, is doing a needs analysis for its emergency storage project and upgrade of the Unit 2 site to have better housing during a disaster.
Library outreach, for $175,000, would provide a 24-hour “vending machine” to let patrons check out books and return them. A good site, Marine said, would likely be the Venus Community Center. Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked how that’s tied to ARPA funds. Barber said education, a category under ARPA, is helped by libraries should there be another shutdown or renewed need for social distancing.
A $150,000 project to get development software for the Building Department will have a meeting on Feb. 20 to plan. Marine said projects to remodel the Government Center Annex ($125,000) and upgrade the Road and Bridge main facility ($100,000) are still in the concept-development phase.
Marine also said the county has purchased between 50%-80% of the elections equipment needed to handle increased mail-in voting.