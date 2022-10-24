AVON PARK – Victor Ulises Arreguin, 31, of Avon Park was arrested Thursday by Highlands County Sheriff’s Special Victim’s Unit deputies. He is being charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

The SVU had a warrant to search his home on W. Avon Boulevard because of a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) from Dec. 15, 2021.

