AVON PARK – Victor Ulises Arreguin, 31, of Avon Park was arrested Thursday by Highlands County Sheriff’s Special Victim’s Unit deputies. He is being charged with 10 counts of child pornography.
The SVU had a warrant to search his home on W. Avon Boulevard because of a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) from Dec. 15, 2021.
An HCSO detective got search warrants for AT&T and WhatsApp. The locations for the records were heavily in Lake Wales. The most recent dates were captured in Lake Wales and HCSO turned the case over to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. However, Arreguin had moved to Avon Park in April.
On Oct. 17, another search warrant was approved for the Avon Boulevard residence. HCSO found 10 videos of child pornography and arrested Arreguin. Because of the nature of the videos, the charges were enhanced to second-degree felonies.