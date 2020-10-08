AVON PARK — A Lake Wales pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after being struck by the driver of a pickup truck near the intersection of College Drive and U.S. 27.
The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Clifford Clayton Coleman, 63, of Sebring in the death of the victim. Coleman has been charged with DUI cause of death to a human and negligent manslaughter, DUI cause death, fail to render aid. He is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail.
FHP crash reports no longer come in with names involved in crashes and/or fatalities. The FHP crash report involving Coleman and his victim did not contain the names. However, the FHP arrest report obtained through the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office shows the name of the suspect and victim.
According to the report, the fatality occurred along U.S. 27 just south of Sachsenmaier Drive at about 7:27 p.m. Tuesday. The arrest report shows the victim was James Marvin Carter, 44. The FHP crash report shows the next of kin was notified.
According to the report, Carter was walking southbound with a companion on the “outside paved apron of U.S. 27.” The report said Carter was walking backwards talking to his partner when he pushed her out of the way. The woman told troopers a pickup truck then struck Carter and continued south on U.S. 27.
During the investigation, troopers found Coleman’s truck on the outside shoulder of U.S. 27 south of the crash site. He was arrested for DUI manslaughter, according to the report.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this is the 19th fatality on Highlands County roadways. Carter is the third pedestrian to be killed.