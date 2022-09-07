SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department arrested Jeffrey Luther Danley Jr., 30, of Sebring on Friday afternoon in connection with the Aug. 28 suspicious death of a man on Walnut Street. Danley is facing charges of homicide-negligent manslaughter and destroying evidence and battery. All charges are felonies.

The arrest report shows the victim was beaten and left without the suspect or his girlfriend calling for medical help. Friends found the victim lying near the edge of Walnut Street “gasping for air.” The two witnesses/friends of the victim brought him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

