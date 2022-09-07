SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department arrested Jeffrey Luther Danley Jr., 30, of Sebring on Friday afternoon in connection with the Aug. 28 suspicious death of a man on Walnut Street. Danley is facing charges of homicide-negligent manslaughter and destroying evidence and battery. All charges are felonies.
The arrest report shows the victim was beaten and left without the suspect or his girlfriend calling for medical help. Friends found the victim lying near the edge of Walnut Street “gasping for air.” The two witnesses/friends of the victim brought him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
About 3:26 a.m., SPD responded to a report of a deceased person being taken to a local hospital. The victim would later be identified as Richard MacBain III, who was later pronounced dead at 3:28 a.m. MacBain lived on the 300 block of Walnut Street.
There were bruises and swelling on the victim’s head and face as well as abrasions to his face and back, according to the report. The medical examiner’s office determined MacBain’s death was a homicide via “a head injury.”
SPD did a neighborhood canvass on Aug. 28, looking for surveillance video to aid the investigation when they met up with Danley at his residence in the 400 block of Walnut Street. The suspect’s home had “multiple cameras“ on the exterior of the home. Danley allegedly told police the cameras did not record and wanted to explain what happened the previous night.
Danley said he and his girlfriend’s daughter went to a local restaurant with MacBain shortly after 9:30 p.m. They had a “great time,” according to the girl. When arriving into the driveway of Danley’s residence, the juvenile tried to get out of the backseat when MacBain allegedly said he was going to “shoot her,” the report said. The child ran to her mother and cried.
The suspect’s girlfriend told police during an interview that after holding her daughter, she took her inside the house. The girlfriend, who was also listed as a witness, said she went outside to find Danley leaning on his truck. He allegedly told her he beat MacBain. The girlfriend told police the suspect said he punched the victim and his face “might’ve hit the concrete.”
The girlfriend also told officers he dragged the victim toward the front of his residence. She stated the victim was snoring and she went inside. Danley would have dinner on the porch and they went to bed, according to the report.
Danley originally denied hitting the victim more than once or dragging him.
During a subsequent interview with the girlfriend, she told police Danley “split” the victim’s head and punched him “a couple of times.” The witness again said she checked on the victim to ensure he was still snoring. At no time was 911 called, the report said.
The heavily redacted report shows Danley’s last recording on the DVR was before 9 a.m. on Aug. 28. Officers wrote that by that time, Danley was made aware of MacBain’s death.
SPD’s Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart said as of Tuesday morning there were no charges filed against Danley’s girlfriend. The investigation is ongoing.
“The detectives did great work putting the evidence together,” he said. “They always do an excellent job. That’s nothing new for them.”