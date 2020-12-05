AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday, the 16-year-old victim of Tuesday evening’s shooting has died, despite being airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s family has invoked Marsy’s Law and his name is being withheld by law enforcement.
The young man was shot at the All American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard. HCSO continues its search for Johntravious (AKA “Tray”) Perry, 24, as a person of interest in the shooting, according to HCSO’s Sgt. Kimberly Gunn.
HCSO is asking the public for information on the shooting and Perry’s whereabouts to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at 863-402-7250 or Detective Melissa Kurtz at 863-991-5044, or email mkurtz@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be called in to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477. Tips could lead to a reward.
HCSO has made an arrest in the early Wednesday morning shooting of another 16-year-old young man at 1029 Hal McRae Loop, Avon Park. The teen was also airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition as of Friday, per HCSO. The second shooting happened just blocks from Tuesday’s shooting.
HCSO arrested Tayten Hardy-Clunis, 19, of Avon Park, for the Hal McRae Loop shooting. He is being charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm or ammo by an adjudicated delinquent felon, and armed burglary of a dwelling. Anyone with additional information in this case can call Criminal Investigations Unit at 863-402-7250 or Detective Dewayne Kelly at 863-402-7823, or email dkelly@highlandssheriff.org.
In a third Avon Park shooting in the past four days, someone shot a house multiple times at 400 E. Canfield St. about 9 a.m. Friday. HCSO officials said there were no injuries in that shooting. Anyone with information should contact the Criminal investigations Unit at 863-402-7250. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477 and possibly receive a reward.