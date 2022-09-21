LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men when a high speed pursuit ended at Zion Street in Highway Park in Lake Placid Sunday night.
Alfonso Malik Young, 22, of Lake Placid, is facing charges of grand theft of vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment.
Young’s co-defendant and passenger, Jamahl Antwoine Frasier, 23, of Lakeland, was also arrested and charged with resisting an officer without violence.
According to HCSO, Young was allegedly driving a Toyota Tundra that was reported stolen in Lakeland. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on U.S. 27 near Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard in Sebring but the pickup truck took off.
A high speed chase ensued with dispatch advising the defendants were driving 84 mph. The deputy noted when he caught up to the truck, he paced it at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Stop sticks were attempted unsuccessfully two times.
Eventually, the truck stopped in the south end of the county. The arrest report stated the driver, Young, fled on foot as did Frasier. The vehicle chase turned to a foot pursuit. K-9s Benji, a bloodhound, and Gentry, a Belgian Malinois, were on the case.
Young also had a warrant in Polk County.
A search near the area revealed a fanny pack that had cocaine in it and also a credit card with Young’s name on it, according to the report.
Young was found not far away in a bush and placed into custody. Frasier was not so cooperative and was found hiding under a trailer. He refused to follow deputy’s commands and was finally convinced to cooperate from K-9 Gentry.