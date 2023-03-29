LAKE PLACID — Under the dappled shade of majestic oak trees, local artists showcased their talents at the 5th annual Spring Art in the Garden hosted by Ibanez Gardens on Saturday. The weather was perfect for a stroll through the gardens and shopping while the scent of gardenias and roses perfumed the air.

A dozen artists set up booths on the lush grounds of the nursery. Artwork from an eclectic array of mediums were present. Handmade jewelry and woodwork to wildlife photography, painting and flow art, one-of-a-kind sewn clothing items and even locally penned books were just some of the items for sale. In addition, guests could purchase plants courtesy of owner Jose Ibanez’s green thumb.

