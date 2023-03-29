LAKE PLACID — Under the dappled shade of majestic oak trees, local artists showcased their talents at the 5th annual Spring Art in the Garden hosted by Ibanez Gardens on Saturday. The weather was perfect for a stroll through the gardens and shopping while the scent of gardenias and roses perfumed the air.
A dozen artists set up booths on the lush grounds of the nursery. Artwork from an eclectic array of mediums were present. Handmade jewelry and woodwork to wildlife photography, painting and flow art, one-of-a-kind sewn clothing items and even locally penned books were just some of the items for sale. In addition, guests could purchase plants courtesy of owner Jose Ibanez’s green thumb.
“This is our way to promote and support local artists and bring the community together,” Carly Gorman, Ibanez’s bookkeeper and organizer, said. “”It’s a great way to get families out of the house and enjoy the day.”
Local author Debbie Armstrong set her booth up for the third year at the event. She was hoping to sell some of her books: “Mental Streaming Thoughts, Dreams and Aspirations” and “Mental Exodus.”
“This is a nice place to come,” she said. “It’s so beautiful. I love Jose and the people who work here.”
Lynn Bialek of Paradise Found Art Studio has also attended Art in the Garden three times. She was selling her art flow paintings. Bialek is self taught with the help of YouTube tutorials, of which she said she has watched thousands. Always crafty, she picked up her new skills during the pandemic quarantine.
Patricia McCaw is a new resident to Lake Placid from South Florida. She uses her talents to sew clothing and accessory items. Her clothing are one-of-a-kind items. Once one is sold, she doesn’t make another so women feel special, “like movie stars.” Her shop is called “Mirror Mirror Moda,” because she wants her customers to “love what you see in the mirror.”
Ironically, McCaw moved to Mirror Lake. She has also become a clown whose name is “Patyasa,” or clown in Spanish.
Kim Welsh from Heartland Crafted took a break from her store on Interlake Boulevard to attend the garden event. This is her third time as well.
The third time might be the charm for many of the artists in the garden but it was the first time for wood artist Bill Reschke. His art is laser engraving on all manner of wooden art. He came from Sebring to exhibit his art.
Long-time friends and former co-workers Sue Cucinotto and Kathy Backiel drove from Vero Beach and Lakeland, respectively. The pair like to get together and spend the day at different locations. They were thrilled with the event as well as the town. They plan on coming back to do a walking tour of the murals.
Faze II played jazz and funk as the shoppers took in the sights. Martin Rimoldi played the guitar while Louie Nagy kept the beat on drums and Manny Patino played an electric bass guitar.
Lunch was available from The Chop House food truck and beer, wine and other beverages were available from Ibanez’s stock.
Gorman said the nursery is the perfect venue for special occasions. In the near future, Ibanez Gardens will be offering classes on topics like container gardens.