LAKE PLACID — In 2020 Jose Ibanez, owner of Ibanez Nursery and Garden in Lake Placid, opened his beautiful garden to the public with a Saturday event he named, “Art in the Garden.” It was so successful that last Saturday he held the second annual event.
Ibanez bookkeeper and artist Diana Council displayed her paintings. Betty Jean Hilliard sold authentic Florida guava jam. Guests got to sample the smooth confection, which brought swift sales. She can be reached at 561-516-1188 to place an order.
Poet Debbie Armstrong sold her books of poetry. “Mental Streaming” and “Mental Exodus” are available in soft and hard cover at Barnes & Noble, Xlibris and Amazon.
Lori Roulette of Roulette Designs offered her necklaces made from rolling out clay, adding a unique design and hardening in her kiln. They were gorgeous and can be viewed at roulette designs.net.
David Colvin known for his ability to take any photograph and reproduce it as an oil painting was back again after his successful sales last season. Call Colvin at 317-697-2716 to discuss his prices and view his work.
Debanhy Vazquez drew admiring guests to view and purchase her Johanna’s earrings. She can be contacted at 863-354-4866. As visitors visited each booth, they enjoyed the music of the three piece band named “Faze III.”
Visitors came early and so did some rain. But the skies cleared and a steady flow of guests enjoyed the wonderful atmosphere Jose Ibanez created in his Garden, which is available for weddings, birthdays and other family get togethers.
Ibanez is located on Interlake Boulevard in Lake Placid. They offer a wide array of plants, trees, flowers, grasses and fertilizer. The professional staff is very knowledgeable of their products and will help you learn how to care for them. They are also a full-service landscaper.