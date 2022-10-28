LAKE PLACID — The Town of Murals has long been known for its artistic flair. The Fall Art in the Garden event plans to show off local talent from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ibanez Gardens on 412 W. Interlake Blvd. Admission is free and so is parking, follow the signs to park.
The event is held in the spring and fall. The Gardens has been the host for two years now.
Whether it’s abstract or realism, impressionist or flow painting, there is something to catch every eye. Out of the 10 or so artists in attendance, not all will be using a canvas. Some artists will be displaying their art in other forms such as handcrafted jewelry, pottery and other unique gifts and home décor items.
Ibanez Garden’s Diana Council said there will be seasonal fall plants on display. The event will inspire the artist and decorator in you as well as inspire new landscaping ideas.
Guests to the family-friendly event will enjoy strolling through the garden center while ancient oaks shade them. They can visit the artists’ displays while they are serenaded by live music. Sue Pig BBQ truck will have lunch available, which can be eaten on the patio. Adults can purchase beer and wine from Ibanez Gardens and take in the sites and water features.
Owner Jose Ibanez felt the gardens would be the perfect place for artists and he was right, Council said.
“Everybody is always so delighted with the venue,” Council said. “They walk through the gardens and sit on the patio. Most people linger and spend hours. It’s a delightful day under the oaks.
For more information, call the office at 863-465-2618.