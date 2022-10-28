LAKE PLACID — The Town of Murals has long been known for its artistic flair. The Fall Art in the Garden event plans to show off local talent from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ibanez Gardens on 412 W. Interlake Blvd. Admission is free and so is parking, follow the signs to park.

The event is held in the spring and fall. The Gardens has been the host for two years now.

Recommended for you