A perfect day filled with art and culture awaits you on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Highlands County. Three exciting events are scheduled to offer you an exciting day filled with events.
The events include the 54th Annual Sebring Art Fest, Artist Reception at the Heartland Cultural Alliance and Music in the Park.
Start your day with the Sebring Art Fest held in downtown Sebring at Circle Park. Hours for this event are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a much-anticipated event each year which was unfortunately not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“With the last festival having to be cancelled due to COVID, we think we are giving people a quality festival that they will really enjoy and add to the memories for many locals from years past,” said Larry Felder, vice chairman, Highlands Art League.
Enjoy a beautiful fall day in historic downtown where you can shop for unique gifts created by local and regional artists and crafters. It’s a perfect time to start your holiday shopping. There will be food, entertainment and art.
Entertainment will be provided by ‘Side Project Duo," a local band favorite. Sebring Fire and Police Departments will be participating in the festival as well as Toby’s Clowns, Sebring Angels and "Thunder the Eagle."
There is fun for the kids as well with an interactive children’s street, an Emerging Artist Scholarship program and many visual and performing artists. Food vendors and local restaurants will be offering up some great food.
Your next stop can be north on US 27 to Avon Park, a short 15-minute drive. The Heartland Cultural Alliance, Peter Powell Roberts museum, located in the Avon Park Community Center on Main Street on the second floor, will be hosting one of their monthly Artist Receptions.
Cindy Rose Eaton is an award-winning Florida artist who has become a highly respected professional Everglades wildlife and nature photographer. The reception is from noon to 2 p.m. You can browse the beautiful exhibit, meet and talk to the artist and enjoy some refreshments. There is no charge to attend.
Eaton shoots with her heart to capture, expose and help preserve this fragile ecosystem. She has a personal commitment and desire to represent each photograph as lifelike as possible, which also motivates and inspires her to expand her own artistic horizons.
“Cindy’s exhibit will be available for viewing during the month of November at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum,” said Gaylin Thomas, Heartland Cultural Alliance director. “Museum hours are Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.” The museum is located at 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
After a fun-filled day, you can head back to Sebring for Music in the Park. The event is 7 p.m.-9 p.m. If you arrive before 6 p.m., there is a park entry fee of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 people). If you arrive after 6 p.m., the fee is waived. The entry fee benefits park improvements.
There is an admission charge for the show of $10 per person with children under 12 free. Pets are not allowed. This is a general admission fee when you enter the picnic area. Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.
Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights and enjoy music under the stars. Toney Rocks will be performing American and County music. Food trucks will be on site and the Hammock Inn will be open.
Plan your day to capture all of these exciting events. This is why Highlands County is becoming known as an arts and cultural destination!