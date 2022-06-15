SEBRING — Marilyn Rodriguez has run Art of Caring Home Care Services for six years now, building up a corps of 20 or more caregivers to be watchful eyes over elderly clients.
Now, she’s recently gotten licensed by the state of Florida as a nurse registry. She has a registered nurse as her assistant administrator and trainer, helping the other home care professionals to certify as nursing assistants as well as home health aides.
“You need knowledge to be aware of when things change,” Rodriguez said. “It’s good to have education and knowledge.”
Sitting in the Art of Caring storefront at 113 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring, behind the purple door just west of Circle, Rodriguez said family members usually know best when their loved one is having a medical emergency or a change in condition.
Nurses can learn that, too, she said, but it also takes time and attention to the patient to see it.
Anyone who hires a home health aide for an aged loved one wants to know that person has a watchful eye on their medical needs, and that’s what Rodriguez wants to provide.
Born and raised in Avon Park, Rodriguez tells how her father worked for the City of Sebring and her mother worked for Highlands General Hospital, now Highlands Regional Medical Center. Her mother also earned money as a seamstress and ran a cleaning business.
Some days, Rodriguez said, her mother took her to work at her office at the hospital, where Rodriguez got to sit at a desk and imagine she was the boss.
“I remember one day walking through the neighborhood, and I said I want to build a business,” Rodriguez said. “My heart, even at the young age of 12, wanted to do something to help people, my family and others around me.”
At age 14, she started working at the hospital as what was then called a “candy striper,” for the red-and-white striped uniformed young women who would help nurses pass out water and food trays to patients, something she found rewarding.
Since then, she had taken on other jobs, which led her to become a home-based caregiver, like those she now employs; a pastor, and a court-appointed professional guardian ad litem.
By 2012, she said, she felt God leading her to do something different, and again felt the strong desire to start a business. This feeling stayed with her through 2014, as she did research on the idea.
Then in 2016, while ironing the scrubs she wore for her home healthcare client, she was telling God she didn’t even have a name for the business, and remembers hearing “the art of caring.”
At first she laughed, but when she got confirmation from God, she said, she printed a few business cards.
“I was solo in the beginning,” Rodriguez said. “I got my license as a homemaker and companion, doors began to open and I had to contract other caregivers to come and work with me.”
Five years in, in 2021, she started the process for the nurse registry license.
Rodriguez said she gives honor to God for leading her down this path and thanks, also, that her mother lived to see her daughter’s business flourish.