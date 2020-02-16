WINTER HAVEN — Trevor C. Williams, vice president of Crosby & Associates, Inc., brokered the transaction of the beautiful 1,228 acre property, Artesian Waters Ranch, in Lake Placid. The sale closed on Feb. 10, 2020.
Artesian Waters Ranch is located on the eastern side of the “Florida Ridge.” This ranch enjoys a consistent and constant underground flow of crystal clear water, moving down the ridge and through the land. This water is delivered through a system of canals, controlled by culverts that allow the rancher to raise and lower the water levels at will. As a result of the location and topography, this ranch is over 60% Tequesta muck soils, known for high organics, and capable of growing lush, nutritious grasses, which is favorable for cattle production.
“Artesian Waters is a portion of a historic ranch, once sprawling over 5,000 acres. The property boasts some of the cleanest water in the state, and a near-perfect mixture of grass habitats for cattle ranching and wildlife,” Williams said.
The seller, R-5 Cattle Corporation, worked closely with Williams throughout the process. There was a diverse interest from prospects seeking the ranch for farming, conservation, sod, or cattle operations. While multiple offers were made on the property; ultimately, the buyer, Monroe Township Farms LLC of Monroe, North Carolina, was procured within Williams’ personal network.
The new owner of Artesian Water Ranch intends to continue operating the property as a cow/ calf ranch.
“Ranches like this one and the families involved in this transaction are what make this job an incredible blessing,” Williams said. “I cannot be more proud to have helped all involved achieve their desired outcome.”
For more information about this sale or for help in buying or selling real estate, contact Trevor C. Williams at 863-289-7222.