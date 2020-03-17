Everyone suffers including arts and crafters who are suddenly out of business with all these show cancellations. These are talented, diligent craftsmen creating during the week to show their wares on weekends.
No more.
Some of these artists, craftsmen are very successful at their chosen occupation and can do as much as $3,000-$4,000, even $5,000 in sales each show. There is no relief line for them to stand. They and their show promoters are also out of business.
This happens normally with weather conditions ... but the corona pandemonium is a disaster. What can be done about this little but important side business?
Government employees get paid anyway, as do factory workers. Many businesses are left out. Just wanted you to know.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid