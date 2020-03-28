We can’t believe we even have to say this but here goes: Grandparents must not be sacrificed to save our economy.
That sentence seems ridiculous. But in an interview last week on Fox News, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asserted that it was time for Americans to return to work to stave off an economic collapse. He ventured: “No one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’ And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.”
Patrick’s assertion — that grandparents gladly will risk dying so their grandkids can resume normal life — set off a fierce debate online.
These assertions are cavalier, to say the least.
We don’t see older people — or other individuals in high-risk categories — as expendable. They are vital to our families, to this country.
Some of our parents and grandparents went to war to fight for this nation. We can’t tough it out for a while to save them from a respiratory illness that could kill them in a particularly painful way? That could kill us in a particularly painful way?
COVID-19 is not the flu. As Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has explained, it’s deadlier than the flu. We don’t have a vaccine for it. And we have no immunity against it.
Fauci at the White House coronavirus briefing that while the president may want to open up businesses by Easter, “You can look at a date, but you’ve got to be very flexible.”
The data and ramped-up testing will help to determine the way to go, Fauci rightly said.
We know that small business owners and workers are suffering because of the economic slowdown. We’re hoping the stimulus bill before Congress offers them relief.
The economy will recover. But we will not be able to reclaim lives that are needlessly lost to COVID-19.
Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, theorized Tuesday that perhaps we “can target zones where the virus is less prevalent. ... There is a clamor to try to reopen the economy.”
If we knew the true extent of the spread of this novel coronavirus in every state, that eventually might be a possibility. But we don’t yet.
If only hospitals — in every state — had the intensive care unit beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment that will be needed when COVID-19 cases inevitably increase.
But hospitals don’t. We need to buy them some more time to prepare.
Thomas Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, said this week on Twitter that “big social distancing measures take time to work. ... To drop all these measures now would be to accept that COVID (patients) will get sick in extraordinary numbers all over the country, far beyond what the US health care system could bear.”
We can try to keep the worst from happening, but that means mustering the resolve to do so.
It means heeding the infectious disease experts who are telling us to stay home — to save not just our grandparents but countless others.
And it means heeding this plea, issued Tuesday by the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association and American Nurses Association: “Staying at home in this urgent moment is our best defense to turn the tide against COVID-19. Physicians, nurses and health care workers are staying at work for you. Please stay at home for us.”
An editorial from Lancaster Online, Pennsylvania.