If a young nation like ours, or an individual, refuses to learn from their juvenile faults, frailties, shortcomings, ignorances and mistakes, they selfishly and unconsciously remain childishly immature and lost until they humblingly do. As there’s basically two kinds of people: those who’ve love, understanding, compassion and grace, and those whom God’s denied His gifted graces, who ignorantly aren’t aware of grace’s meaning (courteous goodwill towards all).
Thus I criticize smug preachers and politicians (fair game) and policies that’ve misguidedly led to our becoming a military empire that inadvertently extorts us into financing over 800 foreign bases whose purpose is protecting corporate interests. That has unnecessarily murdered millions of children, women and civilians since WWII, and blindly fails to recognize its own sins, or a climate emergency. That still savagely brutalizes and traumatizes nearly as many people as it possibly can, both at home (some cops, in prisons, by murders, rape and domestic violence) and abroad, indifferent to others’ suffering, i.e. savages.
We initially set course to be ethical Athens but amorally veered right in becoming decadent Rome, due to the tactical mass ignorance that failed to study and learn from the Ancient Greeks, which has thereby confusedly brought us to this anarchical precipice. With tyrannical, draft dodger Caligula having sought to be reinstalled as president; as if ever there were such a viably rational or lawful option in our constitution or history, for crazy is as crazy does.
I’m a traveled Nam era vet who denounces our sins and mistakes because I love our immature nation and wanna see it grow th’(expletive) up, becoming responsible and virtuous stewards of the earth, and quit needlessly sacrificing its youth to the unnecessary war machine — like my brothers and sisters in Nam. So just because I oppose militarism and unethical, lying Rep devils, like Cheney and Bush, doesn’t mean that I’m anti-American; on the contrary, I’m anti-ignorance, anti-evil and hate, opposing murderous, self-righteous right-wing fascist ideology and imperialism, as well as its apologists.
“Thou shalt not kill,” especially helpless children and women in needless and deceptively entered into imperial wars designed to rob resources from weaker nations, which I earlier elucidated. Hence, the truth is not anti-American nor radical to discerning, patriotic, sentient and decent beings, but knee-jerkingly rushing into three demoralizing wars in fairly recent memory is. Which produced nothing good whatsoever; our repetitive murderous mistake that only benefited the military-industrial complex that Eisenhower warned of their encroaching, nefarious, subversive, subverting and now thriving, power grab of which naive Americans are oblivious.
So my patriotically heeding Ike’s warning is anything but anti-American. In fact, it’s just the opposite. Therefore, our imposing violence on nations is demonstrably and obviously not the answer, folks — our glorious million dollar bombs and missiles got us nowhere, — understanding, diplomacy and cooperation is (non-imperialist). Thus our failure to learn from even our own history, due to our immodestly immature stupidity, is why we Americans are the least informed people in the developed world, but too dumb to know it — the engrained decadence of all empires, like ours, which renders their fall, then humbles the nation.
We only continue to repeatedly be deceived into the same imperial bloodthirsty and futile mistake, over and over, without success — the definition of insanity, — misled by warmongering imperialist corporations who openly bribe and own our Congress and government, along with our non-independent corporate media. And wherever independent, enlightened, freely-liberally-speaking journalism is suppressed, there’s no democracy. That’s why I locally columnized, expressing views rarely heard in the mainstream, nor held unless inquiringly sought after in the coterie of progressive journalism and media.
The wars initiated by Cheney and Bush following 9/11, killed over a million people in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere — nearly all of whom had nothing to do with 9/11, fools, ‘mission creep’, —costing us $8 trillion. And we accomplished nothing other than enriching private military contractors, while unnecessarily brutalizing, traumatizing and inciting millions of our civilian victims’ families to hate and burn to exact revenge on us somehow in the future. The same requital motive behind the blowback attack of 9/11, fools: who’re naively wanting of any true sense of history or of reality.
For every soul that we unnecessarily murdered, many, innocents and children, costing a million bucks each, only created 10 more angry, hostile family members who’ve cried and screamed for revenge: as an eye for an eye has left us all blind, war ravaged nations left lying in our wake. While our oil companies, private arms-makers and defense contractors, yearly spent tens of billions of our tax dollars nefariously bribing and lobbying Congress to perpetuate their endless, vain wars that also needlessly robbed our treasury. Thus we spent $300 million a day, for 20 years, on useless wars that accomplished nothing other than decimating nations, their peoples, inflaming vengeance, and enriching warmongers.
Mark Zembower is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.