Supporters of Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party celebrates the first exit poll results for Israel’s election, at the Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

 TSAFRIR ABAYOV/AP PHOTO

JERUSALEM — After four inconclusive elections, it looks like the fifth time finally worked for Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s longtime former prime minister and current opposition leader appears to have engineered a surprising victory in the country’s fifth national vote since 2019, thanks to help from an extremist far-right party. This alliance could have profound implications, though – potentially ending his legal troubles at home while antagonizing friends abroad.

