With the heavy rainstorms you may have had the opportunity to see one of our intriguing beetles bumbling around after being flooded out of its burrow. The Strategus aloeus, or ox beetle,
is a member of the scarab beetles. Sometimes called a rhinoceros or rhino beetle, major males have an impressive trio of large horns.
Appearing like some impressive sci-fi creature, the large horns of major males make them unmistakable at first sight. Deep brown to almost black, these shiny, tough bodied beetles average about two inches in size. The minor males, those without the trio of large horns, still have horns, but they are much smaller. Side by side, major males will be distinctly different in appearance than minor males, but they are the same beetle. The large horns are used to drive off competing males and aid in success for mating.
Female ox beetles have no horns. Like the males, their smooth, hard bodies resemble the shine of patent leather shoes. Underneath the hard outer “shell” or elytra are membranous, lacy wings. As large and bulky as these beetles appear, they can fly. If artificial lights are left on at night you may sometimes see these nocturnal beetles around porches or screens. During the daytime hours, these beetles rest within their burrows underground.
A closer look at this beetle’s body reveals thick, spiny legs heavily outfitted for digging. If handled, those clawed limbs may nick delicate skin so use caution to avoid discomfort. Otherwise, this creature is completely harmless to humans or pets. Both males and females work on a burrow, taking turns digging deep into the sandy soils. The female will lay an egg then cover the egg and pack the burrow with leaf debris, providing food for the larvae to consume once it hatches. Like many beetles, as the larvae grows it becomes a large translucent white grub.
Found throughout Florida, their appearance can be startling at first for those fortunate enough to find one. Though major males especially seem formidable, they are harmless and extremely beneficial. Like other scarab beetles, ox beetles are one of our decomposers. Their main diet is plant materials, fruit, and flowers. As these remarkable creatures feed, they naturally recycle leaf litter back into the soil.