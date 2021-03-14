Perhaps, as you look around, it feels like we are busy again. Restaurants are busy. Roads are busy. Snowbirds are back here where they belong. All is well again in the world.
Not so fast. Appearances are deceiving. Most of our Main Street merchants are still hurting. They need your help. Our communities are still way down in visitors from a normal winter season.
Tourist tax revenue is the best proxy for the number of guests. Tourist tax revenue is a sales tax charged on short-term rentals, such as hotels, and short-term rentals of houses.
The last month we have data to analyze, tourist tax revenue showed Florida visitor count to be dramatically less than last year. In December, in Lake County, we had about $200,000 of tourist tax receipts compared to about $300,000 the year before. In percentages, Lake County was down 33% in guests in December.
This dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and decrease in winter guests hurts our local economy and our Main Street merchants. Our small hometown merchants count on a busy snowbird season to survive the summer doldrums.
In Polk County, tourist tax revenue was down 25% in December – $850,000 in December 2020 versus about $1,140,000 the prior year.
I would share information on Highlands, but they do not have the fourth quarter of 2020 tax revenue available yet and won’t have it until April of 2021.
Not coincidentally, the newspaper advertising revenue for D-R Media was down 25% in January compared to last year. Advertising still pays about 75% of our costs. We are down 12% in subscriber count – entirely related to the lack of winter guests.
D-R Media is a reflection of the small business community a hometown paper serves. There are many areas our newspapers cut back last spring, which we cannot add back until our local economy and local merchants are close to normal operations. Many of our local businesses face the same financial challenges.
I always used to complain about those “deadbeats” who got handouts from the government to solve their financial challenges. Now I am a two-time welfare daddy.
We received the first round of Payroll Protection Program money this summer, which allowed us to keep everyone employed while our revenue dropped 45% in April – and never fully recovered.
We recently received a second round of Payroll Protection Program money in January. This allows us to keep everyone employed while we start to emerge economically from the pandemic.
D-R Media believes we will only be down 11% in revenue in March, as opposed to down 25% in January, which is a reflection of the improving local economy. Locally, papers are a mirror of the local economy as a whole. We do think we will be up in revenue starting in April and for the rest of the year, compared to last year.
D-R Media is not the only business in your community receiving PPP money. Your law firm, accounting firm, insurance firm, almost all got money in addition to the retailers we normally think of.
The data is clear. Despite cases dropping dramatically, our local business community is not out of the woods yet. The government support for small business was essential. You, too, can help.
Wash your hands, put on a mask, socially distance, and go shop local. We need to get our local businesses revenue before they hit this summer. Your locally owned businesses’ lives might depend on your support.
Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .